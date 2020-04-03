Turkey reports 22,898 new coronavirus cases, 91 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,898 in the past 24 hours, and 91 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 2.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,947 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 270,426 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 73.8 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 41.1 million people have received their first doses, while over 27.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5 million.