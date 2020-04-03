Turkey reports 22,699 new coronavirus cases, 108 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22,699 in the past 24 hours, and 108 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,835 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 239,637 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 76.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 41.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 28.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 5.5 million.