Turkey reports 21,893 new coronavirus cases, 252 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,893 in the past 24 hours, and 252 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 31.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 14,106 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 297,167 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 94.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 48.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 37 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.5 million.

