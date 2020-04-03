Turkey reports 21,624 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,624 in the past 24 hours, and 189 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Nov. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 20,550 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 346,642 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 118.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 55.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 49.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 11.6 million.