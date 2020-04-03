Turkey reports 21,372 new coronavirus cases, 157 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,372 in the past 24 hours, and 157 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 13.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 16,492 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 285,242 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 82.6 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 43.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 32.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 6.5 million.

TURKEY Police detain 148 people after Syrian shops attacked

Police detain 148 people after Syrian shops attacked
