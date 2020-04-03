Turkey reports 21,352 new coronavirus cases, 243 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 21,352 new coronavirus cases, 243 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 21,352 new coronavirus cases, 243 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,352 in the past 24 hours, and 243 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 12.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,616 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 310,546 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 101.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 51.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 40.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.4 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  3. Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

    Ancient Hittite temple to be unearthed

  4. Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

    Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'

  5. German archaeologist tracing Anatolian civilizations

    German archaeologist tracing Anatolian civilizations
Recommended
Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief

Turkey, US work in good faith to solve problems in Afghanistan: Defense chief
Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in Great Awakening Rally

Anti-vaxxers in Turkey meet in 'Great Awakening Rally'
Intl efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM

Int'l efforts needed to resolve refugee matter: Turkish FM
Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon

Turkey welcomes agreement on formation of government in Lebanon
Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drill in Lachin ends

Turkey, Azerbaijan joint military drill in Lachin ends
Turkish soldier dies of wounds sustained in Idlib

Turkish soldier dies of wounds sustained in Idlib
Turkey once again strongly condemns 9/11 terror attacks

Turkey 'once again strongly condemns' 9/11 terror attacks
WORLD Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash

Pope Francis meets Viktor Orban in worldview clash

Pope Francis arrived in Budapest on Sept. 12 to celebrate a mass, with eyes focused on his meeting with the anti-migration Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

ECONOMY Turkish industrys productivity up 22.8% in Q2

Turkish industry's productivity up 22.8% in Q2

The productivity of the Turkish industry increased by 22.8% year-on-year in the April-June period of 2021, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 10. 
SPORTS National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

National football team part ways with head coach Şenol Güneş

The Turkish Football Federation confirmed on Sept. 10 that they had parted ways with national team manager Şenol Güneş in the wake of poor results.