Turkey reports 21,352 new coronavirus cases, 243 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 21,352 in the past 24 hours, and 243 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 12.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 25,616 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 310,546 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 101.7 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 51.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 40.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 9.4 million.