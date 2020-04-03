Turkey reports 20,890 new coronavirus cases, 96 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 20,890 in the past 24 hours, and 96 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 1.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,539 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 251,224 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 73.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 41 million people have received their first doses, while over 27.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 4.9 million.

