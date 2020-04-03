Turkey reports 20,874 new coronavirus cases, 192 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 20,874 in the past 24 hours, and 192 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 8.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 29,883 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 356,254 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 121.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.4 million.