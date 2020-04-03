Turkey reports 19,970 new coronavirus cases, 217 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,970 in the past 24 hours, and 217 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 25.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 16,651 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 296,711 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 91 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 46.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 35.9 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8 million.

