Turkey reports 19,949 new coronavirus cases,145 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,949 in the past 24 hours, and 145 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 14.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 15,364 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 284,947 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 83.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 43.8 million people have received their first doses, while over 32.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 6.5 million.