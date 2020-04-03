Turkey reports 19,557 new coronavirus cases, 245 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,557 in the past 24 hours, and 245 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 30.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 13,401 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 283,250 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 93.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 47.9 million people have received their first doses, while over 36.7 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.3 million.

