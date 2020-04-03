Turkey reports 19,391 new coronavirus cases, 269 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,391 in the past 24 hours, and 269 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,289 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 279,063 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 97.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 49.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 38.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.9 million.