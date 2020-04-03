Turkey reports 19,391 new coronavirus cases, 269 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 19,391 new coronavirus cases, 269 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 19,391 new coronavirus cases, 269 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,391 in the past 24 hours, and 269 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Sept. 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,289 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 279,063 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 97.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 49.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 38.2 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.9 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Some 1,865 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in 2021: Ministry

Some 1,865 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in 2021: Ministry
MOST POPULAR

  1. Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul

    Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul

  2. President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects

    President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects

  3. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

    CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
Recommended
Some 1,865 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in 2021: Ministry

Some 1,865 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in 2021: Ministry
CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects

President blames main opposition party of backing terror suspects
Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Turkey nabs 3 suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkey nabs 3 suspects trying to flee to Greece
Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace

Turkey urges Greece to end pressure against elected muftis in Western Thrace
Ankara voices concern over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.