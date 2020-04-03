Turkey reports 19,357 new coronavirus cases, 185 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,357 in the past 24 hours, and 185 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 5.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 24,278 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 350,937 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 120.9 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 56.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 50.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 12.3 million.

