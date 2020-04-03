Turkey reports 19,191 new coronavirus cases, 230 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 19,191 in the past 24 hours, and 230 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 24.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 15,373 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 293,037 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 90.4 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 46.6 million people have received their first doses, while over 35.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 7.9 million.

