Turkey reports 18,771 new coronavirus cases, 168 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 18,771 in the past 24 hours, and 168 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Dec. 23.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 21,605 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 355,753 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 127.2 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 56.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 51.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 16.2 million.