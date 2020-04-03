Turkey reports 18,340 new coronavirus cases, 244 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 18,340 in the past 24 hours, and 244 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 27.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 14,528 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 295,647 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 92.3 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 47.5 million people have received their first doses, while over 36.3 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.2 million.