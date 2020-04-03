Turkey reports 17,332 new coronavirus cases, 255 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 17,332 new coronavirus cases, 255 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey reports 17,332 new coronavirus cases, 255 more deaths

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 17,332 in the past 24 hours, and 255 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on Aug. 29.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 11,396 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 286,425 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 93 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 47.7 million people have received their first doses, while over 36.6 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 8.3 million.

Fahrettin Koca, death toll, intensive care,

TURKEY Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

    TIME selects Bodrum as one of ‘World’s Greatest Places’

  2. Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

    Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

  3. Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing

    Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing

  4. Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

    Famous Ottoman boozer demoted from ‘evliya’ to ‘excellency’

  5. Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus

    Turkey’s 3 biggest cities fall under low-risk category of coronavirus
Recommended
Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan

Turkey ready to lend any kind of support for Afghanistan unity: Erdoğan
Pregnant women urged to get jabbed amid rise in infections

Pregnant women urged to get jabbed amid rise in infections
Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing

Turkey calls on EU to be sensitive toward migrant burden-sharing
CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires

CHP slams gov’t for failure in combatting wildfires
Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan

Turkish aid group distributes food to 100 families in Afghanistan
Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight

Afghan woman gives birth on board Turkish Airlines evacuation flight
137 irregular migrants held in Turkey

137 irregular migrants held in Turkey
WORLD New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

New Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza were reported early on Aug. 29.

ECONOMY SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

SunExpress carries over 3 mln passengers so far in 2021

Turkish-German joint venture SunExpress has served more than 3 million passengers so far in 2021, the airline said on Aug. 28
SPORTS F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

F1 announces revised 2021 calendar

Formula One on Aug. 28 announced a revised calendar for the rest of the 2021 season, following the cancellation of the Japanese Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.