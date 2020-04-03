Turkey reports 14,230 new coronavirus cases, 55 more deaths

  • April 03 2020 19:38:00

Turkey reports 14,230 new coronavirus cases, 55 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 14,230 in the past 24 hours, and 55 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 25.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 223,837 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 66.1 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 39.4 million people have received their first doses, while over 22.8 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.8 million.

