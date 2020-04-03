Turkey reports 12,381 new coronavirus cases, 58 more deaths

ANKARA

Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 12,381 in the past 24 hours, and 58 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 24.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,383 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 221,463 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 65.5 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.

More than 39.3 million people have received their first doses, while over 22.4 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.7 million.