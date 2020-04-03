Turkey reports 11,094 new coronavirus cases, 60 more deaths

ANKARA
Turkey's confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 11,094 in the past 24 hours, and 60 more people have died, the Health Ministry announced on July 23.

The ministry’s infographic said that some 5,215 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

It also added that 219,528 tests were conducted over the past day.

The infographic also showed that Turkey has so far administered over 65 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January.   

More than 39.2 million people have received their first doses, while over 22 million have been fully vaccinated.

The number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 3.7 million.

