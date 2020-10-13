Turkey proposes Minks Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

  • October 13 2020 15:51:00

Turkey proposes Minks Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

ANKARA
Turkey proposes Minks Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey has proposed the Minsk Group to hold a special meeting where the three co-chairs, France, Russia and the U.S. would report on what they have done to secure a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

“We propose a meeting of the Minsk Group in the format of 6+3+2. It would be useful. The three chairs of the group can report about their efforts to discuss why peace could not be found and because of who. We should definitely take such steps,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told the reporters at a press conference with visiting Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Oct. 13.

The Minsk Group, founded in 1994, consists of nine countries. France, Russia and the U.S. as its three permanent co-chairs and Turkey, Italy, Belarus, Germany, Sweden and Finland as members along with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Turkey has long been criticizing the Minsk group chairs for not exerting genuine efforts for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, which encourages Armenia’s continued occupation of the Azerbaijani territories.

“Calls from the international community for the cessation of the conflicts are positive. We are not against them, but that would be a better indication if the international community would call on the Armenian withdrawal from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in line with the U.N. and OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] resolutions,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Sweden will resume the term chairmanship of the OSCE by Jan. 1, 2020, Linde said, informing that she has discussed the agenda of the Swedish term presidency with Çavuşoğlu.

Linde has expressed deep concern over the continued clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan despite a ceasefire announced on Oct 10.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

    Turkey informs EU about COVID-19 situation in major holiday destinations: Minister

  2. Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history

    Recent artifacts found to change Istanbul’s history

  3. Istanbul sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

    Istanbul sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

  4. Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

    Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

  5. East Med energy survey to be in maritime bounds, says Turkey

    East Med energy survey to be in maritime bounds, says Turkey
Recommended
Turkish defense chief receives Qatari military head

Turkish defense chief receives Qatari military head

East Med energy survey to be in maritime bounds, says Turkey

East Med energy survey to be in maritime bounds, says Turkey
Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties

Erdoğan urges EU official for progress in Ankara-Brussels ties
Turkey calls for dialogue on Aegean, East Mediterranean

Turkey calls for dialogue on Aegean, East Mediterranean

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya

Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Karabakh, Syria, Libya
Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

Swedish top diplomat due in Turkey for talks

WORLD Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Facebook bans Holocaust denial, distortion posts

Facebook is banning posts that deny or distort the Holocaust and will start directing people to authoritative sources if they search for information about the Nazi genocide.
ECONOMY Total turnover in Turkish economy soars by 23.5% in Aug

Total turnover in Turkish economy soars by 23.5% in Aug

The Turkish economy saw a jump in total turnover in August - over 23.5% - on a yearly basis, the country's statistical authority announced on Oct. 13. 
SPORTS Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo to host international gymnastics event in November

Tokyo will host an international gymnastics tournament on Nov. 8, the Japan Gymnastics Association (JGA) has said, an event which could serve as a trial run for next year’s rearranged Olympic Games.