Turkey prepares human rights case over Greece's treatment of migrants

ANKARA-Reuters

Greek anti-riot police run after migrants and refugees from the Moria camp who gathered outside the port of Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, hoping to get a ferry to Athens, on March 4, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Turkey said on March 4 that it was preparing a case in the European Court of Human Rights over Greece's treatment of migrants, and added the EU has so far made no concrete offer to deal with thousands trying to enter the bloc.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met European Council President Charles Michel on March 4 as hundreds of Turkey-based migrants again tried to cross into Greece, prompting riot police on both sides of the border to fire tear gas and trade blame.

Ankara earlier on March 4 accused Greek forces of shooting dead a migrant and injuring others.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on private broadcaster CNN Türk that officials are "making preparations" to apply to the ECHR over Greece's interventions with the migrants. The families of two people who died have authorized Ankara to do so.

He said that more than 135,000 people had so far passed from Turkey's border province of Edirne into Greece since late last week, citing what he called daily police observation.

The number was higher than the other estimates.

The war of words between Athens and Ankara has escalated since last week when Turkey said it would no longer try to stop migrants from reaching Europe.

Since then, tens and thousands of migrants from Afghanistan, Syria and other countries have been trying to breach the border.

Turkey, locked in a military conflict with Moscow and Damascus in Syria's Idlib region, fears another wave of Syrian refugees after already hosting some 3.6 million. It wants the EU to more forcefully back it in Syria and deliver more funds.

İbrahim Kalın, Turkey's presidential spokesman, told reporters in Ankara that Michel made "no concrete proposition" on migrants to the EU in talks with Erdoğan but added: "We hope they somehow formulate this plan soon and get it to us so we can quickly realize it in the event we reach agreement."

He said Turkey does not consider its decision to encourage migrants to cross over into the EU as "political blackmail" as some European officials have said.

"It is a double standard that the European Union can mobilize hundreds of millions of euros to Greece within days, but uses bureaucracy as an excuse when it comes to Turkey," Kalın added.