Turkey performs nationwide inspections against outbreak

ANKARA

Turkey’s Interior Ministry on Aug. 19 started to perform nationwide inspections in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the ministry sent a circular on “COVID-19 Measures Audits” to 81 provincial governor’s offices.

The inspections will take place consistently to raise the awareness of both business owners and service providers and the citizens to ensure they comply with the measures and rules at the highest level, said the circular.

“For this purpose, an effective inspection will be carried out in the field for the next 10 days, based on the subject/field of activity [such as determining inspection on all restaurants day wise and checking public transportation alternately],” the circular noted.

The ministry’s inspections have taken place in all 81 provinces and their districts, by forming teams with the participation of governors, district governors, mayors, managers and staff of relevant public institutions and organizations, village/neighborhood mukhtars, professional chambers, general law enforcement units.

Meanwhile, “neighborhood inspection teams,” set up to enforce the implementation of virus measures, began to perform their inspections starting with capital Ankara. The teams were formed upon directives by the Interior Ministry.

The ministry’s directive also noted that all necessary measures, including electronic capabilities, will be taken to ensure that those who are under quarantine are strictly adhering to the isolation rules.