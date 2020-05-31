Turkey opens another emergency hospital in Istanbul

ANKARA -Anadolu Agency

Turkey on May 31 opened an emergency hospital in the Turkish metropolis Istanbul as part of the country's continued fight against the pandemic.

The new Yesilkoy Prof. Dr. Murat Dilmener Emergency Hospital in Istanbul is named after a Turkish doctor and academic who was claimed by the virus on May 3.

Attending the opening ceremony were President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, and other top officials.

Speaking at the opening, Erdoğan stressed the importance of emergency hospitals.

"Thank Allah, we have prevented the spread of the pandemic even without a need for additional capacity we created here [in the new hospital]," he said.

The emergency hospitals put into service in the country in only two months during the COVID-19 constitute "an exemplary model", he stressed.

The country is making "very serious" progress in health tourism, Erdoğan added.

Turkey on May 29 opened an emergency hospital in Istanbul, Dr. Feriha Öz Emergency Hospital -- named after a world-renowned Turkish pathologist who was claimed by the virus this April.