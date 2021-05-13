Turkey marks Eid under strict COVID-19 measures

  • May 13 2021 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, is being celebrated in Turkey under the shadow of strict measures to stem the spread of COVID-19 disease for the second year in a row.

This Eid is a three-day celebration and marked by large family festivities under normal conditions, but due to an ongoing nationwide lockdown in Turkey, many can only celebrate at home with their immediate family.

The Interior Ministry has decided to deploy 95,948 law enforcement officers at 7,251 checkpoints across the country to take part in lockdown inspections during Eid.

The permits of those traveling between provinces by private or public transport vehicles will be checked by 16,699 officers assigned at 1,167 intercity road control points.

“Necessary administrative sanctions will be imposed in case of a detection of intercity travelers without a travel permit,” said a statement by the ministry.

During the Eid, markets, greengrocers, butchers, dried fruits and dessert shops will serve between 10.00 and 17.00, and bakeries will serve throughout the day.

Citizens will be able to go to the shops closest to their residences to meet their basic food needs, on condition that they do not drive.

Open workplaces will also be able to deliver their orders to the addresses in the form of takeaway service.

However, restaurants and cafes that provide takeaway service on a 24-hour basis until the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be able to serve takeaway until 01:00 after the end of the holiday.

