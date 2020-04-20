Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey lifted a 48-hour curfew as of midnight on April 19 which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government imposed its second weekend stay-at-home order after the country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced earlier that the measure would continue "as needed."

The curfew was imposed in the capital Ankara as well as in Adana, Antalya, Aydın, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Erzurum, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, İstanbul, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Muğla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak provinces.

Before the first curfew, 35% of the coronavirus cases in Turkey were among people 65 years old or older, while the percentage had since dropped to 18%, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on April 17.

After originating in Wuhan, China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across the world, with Europe and the U.S. currently the worst hit.



