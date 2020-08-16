Turkey lashes out at Biden over remarks on Turkish politics

ANKARA

Turkey on Aug. 15 slammed remarks by the presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential candidate calling for Washington to interfere in domestic Turkish politics.

"U.S. Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s remarks [made in December but reported by the media today] reflect the games being played over Turkey and their interventionist attitudes,” Fahrettin Altun, the head of Turkey’s Communications Directorate, wrote on Twitter in English.

“These remarks are not in line with democracy and the nature of Turkish-American relations," he added.

The current U.S. administration would find these "undiplomatic remarks unseemly of a presidential candidate" in a NATO ally, said Altun, adding that Turkey is not to be made into other countries’ domestic political fodder.

He underlined that U.S. political institutions and the public should "disregard these irresponsible statements," clearly intended to score domestic political points.

"On top of all this, it’s sad (though not surprising) that the opposition politicians in our country have yet to denounce these remarks that raise questions in the minds of our people and are insulting to the Turkish nation’s democratic will and sovereignty," said Altun.

Turkey will not allow its democratic politics to be disturbed by such "irresponsible" statements, said Altun.

"Our country will continue our national struggle under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," he added.

Presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın also slammed Biden, saying his analysis of Turkey is based on "pure ignorance, arrogance and hypocrisy."

"The days of ordering Turkey around are over. But if you still think you can try, be our guest. You will pay the price," Kalın said in a tweet.

Opposition slams Biden

Meanwhile, senior members of Turkish opposition lashed out at Biden over his remarks on the U.S. to try to interfere in Turkish domestic politics.

Faik Öztrak, the spokesman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), criticized Biden's remarks, saying: “Our democracy and endeavor for freedom do not need any imperialist favors. Independence is our character.”

He assured that the opposition would do politics for the sake of Turkish nation, not of foreign political actors.

Temel Karamollaoğlu, head of the opposition Felicity (Saadet) Party, slammed Biden's remarks in a written statement and said his party would not let any foreign actors design domestic politics of Turkey.

“We have knowledge and experience to deal with problems on our own no matter how big they are,” he said.

“Worldwide peace will never be achieved unless the US stops meddling in national politics of others,” he stated, adding current front-runner in the U.S. presidential race should focus on problems of his own country.

Muharrem İnce, CHP's former presidential candidate for June 2018 elections, was among those who slammed Biden's remarks.

“As [founder of Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal] Ataturk said: INDEPENDENCE is our character! Changing the Turkish government is the responsibility of the Turkish nation, not yours! @JoeBiden,” he said on Twitter.

Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party leader Ali Babacan said Turkish democracy was powered by its nation, and political parties did not need any external support to gain electoral success.

Ahmet Davutoğlu, leader of the Future (Gelecek) Party who previously served as the country's prime minister, also took to Twitter to voice criticism and said the Turkish nation was the only actor to decide who would govern the country and his party did not recognize any other power than the will of the Turkish nation.

In the remarks – first reported a few hours ago, but apparently made to the New York Times editorial board for a January episode of the FX documentary series The Weekly – Biden calls for the U.S. to try to interfere in Turkish domestic politics, saying it should take sides, and that in the past he, in his role as vice president, had actually done so.

Biden also implied he would involve the U.S. directly into domestic Turkish affairs.

“What I think we should be doing is taking a very different approach to him [Erdoğan] now, making it clear that we support opposition leadership,” he said.

He added: “I’m still of the view that if we were to engage more directly like I was doing with them, that we can support those elements of the Turkish leadership that still exist and get more from them and embolden them to be able to take on and defeat Erdoğan. Not by a coup, not by a coup, but by the electoral process.”

The last remarks seem to refer to the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey by the FETÖ – whose leader lives in the U.S., despite years of Turkish requests to extradite him – and which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200.

In the U.S. presidential race, Biden is currently leading in most polls, but the Nov. 3 election is still months away.