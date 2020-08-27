Turkey issues new Navtex for shooting drill off İskenderun coast

  August 27 2020

ANKARA
Turkey has issued a new advisory known as a Navtex for a shooting drill off the İskenderun coast in southern Turkey, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Aug. 27, underlining that the new advisory is not related with tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

“When we will do an activity in the sea, our marines will make an announcement,” Akar said in an interview with state-run Anadolu Agency.

“We are continuing our activities in this context. We will continue to do what is necessary,” he said.

Akar also underlined that while the Energy Ministry carries out its activities in the region, the Defense Ministry has to ensure security.

“Today’s [Navtex] is completely different. It is a Navtex issued for a shooting drill in İskenderun region,” he said.

“We respect all our neighbor’s territorial integrity. We do not have an interest in anyone’s soil or sea. But we want everyone to know that we will not allow an attack against us,” he added.

“Everyone should know that the Turkish Republic has become a player in the international arena.”

