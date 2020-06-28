Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on June 28 as nationwide university entrance exams were held.

The curfew started 9.30 a.m. (0630GMT) and will end on 6.30 p.m. (1530GMT), according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

However, students will be allowed to use public transport to reach the exam venue. Also, relatives will be allowed to drop off students.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers will remain open.

Limited curfew across the country was also imposed on June 27 when university admission exams were held. Another limited curfew was imposed in all provinces as eighth-graders took the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20.

Turkey has recently begun relaxing coronavirus restrictions.