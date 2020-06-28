Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

  • June 28 2020 10:27:00

Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey imposes curfew for university entrance exams

Turkey imposed a partial curfew on June 28 as nationwide university entrance exams were held.

The curfew started 9.30 a.m. (0630GMT) and will end on 6.30 p.m. (1530GMT), according to a statement by the Interior Ministry.

However, students will be allowed to use public transport to reach the exam venue. Also, relatives will be allowed to drop off students.

During the lockdown, bakeries, markets, grocery stores, and butchers will remain open.

Limited curfew across the country was also imposed on June 27 when university admission exams were held. Another limited curfew was imposed in all provinces as eighth-graders took the High School Transition System (LGS) exam on June 20.

Turkey has recently begun relaxing coronavirus restrictions.

 

COVID-19,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

    Second day of curfew set amid university admission exams

  2. Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

    Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

  3. Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

  4. What cards does France have against Turkey? 

    What cards does France have against Turkey? 

  5. Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient

    Doctors use ray therapy on COVID-19 patient
Recommended
Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast

Turkey nabs terrorist responsible for deadly bomb blast
Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone

Turkish president, TRNC premier speak over phone
Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus

Ankara slams EU proposal on Cyprus
Three opposition lawmakers test positive for virus in Turkey

Three opposition lawmakers test positive for virus in Turkey
Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

Turkey to make up for production losses due to pandemic, says Erdoğan

Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

Russian envoy praises Turkey’s effort at safe tourism

WORLD Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi opposition leader sworn in as new president

Malawi’s opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on June 28 took his oath of office as the country’s new president after winning a re-run of general elections with 58.57 percent of the vote.
ECONOMY Turkey should become smart-agriculture country

Turkey should become 'smart-agriculture' country

Turkey should become a "smart-agriculture" country to overcome its agricultural issues, raise incomes and ensure food security for the future, according to the head of the Turkish Guild of Agricultural Journalists (TAGYAD).
SPORTS Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Trabzonspor risk title chance with home draw

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Trabzonspor was upset on June 27 with a draw at home against underdog MKE Ankaragücü.