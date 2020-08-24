Turkey extends work of Oruç Reis vessel through Aug 27

  • August 24 2020 09:25:21

Turkey extends work of Oruç Reis vessel through Aug 27

ANKARA
Turkey extends work of Oruç Reis vessel through Aug 27

Turkey said on Aug. 23 that its Oruç Reis exploration vessel will now carry out seismic surveys in a disputed part of the eastern Mediterranean until Aug. 27.

Earlier this month, Turkey said the Oruç Reis would conduct seismic exploration until Aug. 23 in waters claimed by Greece, Cyprus and Turkey. Athens has called the survey illegal.

On Aug. 23, the Turkish navy issued a new advisory saying that the work of the Oruç Reis and two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, would continue until Aug. 27.

Seismic surveys are part of preparatory work for potential hydrocarbon exploration. Turkey and Greece are also at odds over issues such as overflights in the Aegean Sea and the ethnically divided island of Cyprus.

Turkey has resumed energy exploration earlier this month in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal.

The agreement came days after Ankara said it would postpone its oil and gas exploration as a goodwill gesture.

But, after declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) - which has issued Turkish Petroleum a license - and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

Erdoğan has said the only solution to the dispute was through dialogue and negotiation, urging Athens to respect Turkey's rights.

Turkey has also been exploring for hydrocarbon resources in the Black Sea. On Aug. 21, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced the discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) gas field, the largest such find in Turkish history. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  2. Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

    Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

  3. Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

    Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

  4. At least 6 dead, 12 injured as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

    At least 6 dead, 12 injured as flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea coast

  5. German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

    German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension
Recommended
Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan

Turkey should move to an upper league in defense production: Erdoğan
German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension

German top diplomat to visit Ankara, Athens to defuse tension
Turkeys maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France

Turkey's maritime doctrine author has dire warning for France
Turkish COVID-19 medical aid arrives in Sudan

Turkish COVID-19 medical aid arrives in Sudan
Turkey condoles with Haiti over ship accident

Turkey condoles with Haiti over ship accident

US special envoy for Syria to visit Turkey

US special envoy for Syria to visit Turkey
WORLD Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

Iran official says sabotage caused fire at Natanz nuclear site

A fire at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility last month was the result of sabotage, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation told state TV channel al-Alam on Aug. 23.    
ECONOMY Young brains and game developers: Turkey’s real wealth

Young brains and game developers: Turkey’s real wealth

As Joseph Stiglitz said in 2014, unlike some African or Middle Eastern countries, perhaps Turkey is fortunate in lacking many natural resources. He argues that abundant natural resources lead to high revenues but low employment, harming necessary social and human capital equity for healthy growth.
SPORTS Some 1,700 competitors swim in Bosphorus Strait

Some 1,700 competitors swim in Bosphorus Strait

Istanbul’s world-famous Bosphorus strait was closed to traffic yesterday as some 1,765 swimmers from 59 countries participated in the 32nd Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race.