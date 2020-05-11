Turkey ends volleyball season over coronavirus pandemic

  • May 11 2020 16:39:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish volleyball season in men, women were ended on May 11, as part of the response to coronavirus pandemic, with no champion or relegated clubs.

Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Üstündağ said they ended Vestel Venus Sultanlar Ligi and AXA Insurance Efeler Ligi with no champion and relegation due to COVID-19.

"We have not determined the championship and there will be no relegation. 4 teams will promote to top division. The leagues will be played with 16 teams next year," said Üstündağ.

He also wished that the annulment decision would benefit the sports and volleyball community.

Turkey,

