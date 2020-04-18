Turkey continues to evacuate nationals from abroad

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
As part of Turkey's efforts to evacuate its nationals from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic, as many as 1,765 Turkish citizens were brought back to the country over the past 24 hours, a Turkish official said on April 18. 

The nationals were brought back from the U.K., Netherlands, Poland, Ukraine, Kuwait and Kazakhstan, Yavuz Selim Kıran, deputy foreign minister, said on Twitter.

The citizens have been put under quarantine as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Turkey will continue to evacuate its nationals from across the globe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry retweeted posts from different Turkish embassies that called on citizens, who want to return to the country, to contact Turkish embassies via email or phone as soon as possible.

All those Turkish citizens, who work or study abroad or travel for a short period of time, can apply for the evacuation.

