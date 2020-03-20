Turkey confirms fourth coronavirus death, nearly doubles cases to 359

  • March 20 2020 00:03:00

ANKARA
Turkey confirmed late on March 19 its fourth death related to the coronavirus and the country nearly doubled its confirmed cases to 359, from 191 a day earlier.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that an 85-year-old woman died due to the novel coronavirus.

Koca also said that Turkey carried out 1,981 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours and 168 people have been tested positive.

Earlier on March 19, Koca confirmed the third fatality from the COVID-19, an 80-year-old former commander of the Turkish land forces.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report a case of the coronavirus.

The Turkish government has been implementing strict measures since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, from flight bans to schools temporarily closing.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on March 19 that some 9,800 people are currently under quarantine in Turkey.

Soylu said the number of quarantined people, including pilgrims who returned from the Umrah pilgrimage from Saudi Arabia, is 9,800 across the country.

 

