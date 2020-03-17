Turkey confirms 47th coronavirus case

ANKARA

Turkey will temporarily close cafes, sports, and entertainment venues and is suspending mass prayers in mosques in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47, authorities said on March 16.

Ankara also extended a flight ban to six more countries including Britain and the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of countries to 20, the health minister said.

"As of midnight Monday [on March 16] all operations of cafes, cinemas, gyms ... will be suspended," the Interior Ministry said, citing the heightened risk of passing on the virus in "public recreation areas and entertainment venues".

Swimming pools, concert and wedding venues, and some restaurants will be closed, the ministry said, and all activities and gatherings of non-governmental organizations will be postponed. It did not say how long the suspension would last.

Separately, Turkey also suspended mass prayers in mosques, the head of Turkey's religious directorate, Ali Erbaş, said, adding that the places of worship would be kept open for individual prayers.

Turkey has identified a total of 47 coronavirus cases, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said late on March 16, with 29 recently confirmed cases, marking the highest daily rise since it announced its first case last week. No deaths have been reported.

The recent cases were directly or indirectly from the United States, the Middle East, and Europe, the minister said on Twitter.

"Overseas contact will continue to be a risk," Koca noted, adding the importance of applying measures strictly.

He noted the importance of determining cases, not at risk to the public and urged zeroing in on the possibilities of contact with the virus.

"Every new diagnose is sad but it is assurance for you. In outbreaks, things get out of control with panic. Measure and panic are opposite each other. Let's keep the measures tight," he added.

On March 11, Turkey became the last major economy to report an outbreak of coronavirus.

Since then, the government has ramped up measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus, including the closure of places where people gather.

Separately, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said on March 16 that all non-emergency court hearings would be delayed.

The Istanbul governor's office said on March 16 that Turkish citizens who request to return from nine European countries would be brought back by midnight on March 17 on condition that they are quarantined for 14 days.

Thousands of Muslims returning to Turkey from a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia were taken into quarantine on Sunday.

Turkey announced new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus late on March 16 as it continued efforts to curb its spread.

Urgent COVID-19 meeting

Turkey is to hold an urgent meeting on March 17 to coordinate the fight against coronavirus as chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the communications director said.

"President Erdogan will head an extensive urgent coordination meeting on the fight with coronavirus. Following the meeting, he will tell the public about future steps to be taken," Fahrettin Altun said late on March 16 on Twitter.