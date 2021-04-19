Turkey condoles with Egypt over train derailment

  • April 19 2021 08:51:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on March 18 extended condolences to Egypt, where train derailment left over at least 11 killed, injuring nearly a hundred others. 

"We have received the news with deep sorrow that at least 11 people lost their lives and many were injured in a train accident today (18 April) in Toukh city, Qalioubiya province of Egypt," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement.

It added: "We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident, swift recovery to the injured and extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Egypt as well as the families of the deceased."

