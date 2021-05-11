Turkey condemns Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

ANKARA

Turkey on May 10 condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

“We condemn the continuation of the operations by the Israeli security forces with firing stun grenades and using force against Palestinian civilians worshipping at al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif, despite all the calls of the international community. We expect these attacks to be halted as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We reiterate our call to the Israeli administration to take the necessary measures in order to stop the attacks of racist Jewish groups and the security forces on al-Aqsa Mosque, and to prevent the racist groups from entering Haram Al-Sharif,” the statement added.

The ministry said the sad events that continued throughout the month of Ramadan have once again demonstrated the importance of the international protection of Palestinian civilians within the framework of the decisions of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the U.N. General Assembly, which were adopted under the leadership of Turkey in 2018.

“The only way to prevent such incidents in the occupied territories is to hold Israel responsible for its actions in the international fora,” the statement added.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu separately spoke over the phone with his Iranian, Algerian, Pakistani and Russian counterparts and discussed the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Turkish parliament condemns Israel's attacks on Al-Aqsa

Meanwhile, Turkey’s political parties issued a joint declaration on May 10 condemning Israel’s attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“As the Turkish Grand National Assembly, we strongly condemn this persecution and lawlessness [by Israel],” read the declaration, which was signed by all parties currently in the Turkish parliament.

They called on all international institutions, including the U.N. Security Council and U.N. General Assembly, to stop Israel’s excesses in Jerusalem.

“As the Turkish parliament, we declare that we will always continue to react to Israel’s aggressive actions aimed at eroding the status of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount, and [Israel’s] attempts to usurp the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” read the statement.

“We strongly declare that we will continue to defend the Palestinian case and [support] the struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people for freedom, justice and independence.”

At least 305 people were injured as Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Tensions have run high in the Sheikh Jarrah area since last week as Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980- a move that has never been recognized by the international community.