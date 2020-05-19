Turkey celebrates Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

  • May 19 2020 07:02:00

Turkey celebrates Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

ISTANBUL
Turkey celebrates Youth and Sports Day, commemorates Atatürk

Turkey today will celebrate the Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, which marks beginning of the country’s War of Independence and the emergence of modern Turkey.

May 19 is a milestone in Turkish history as it is the day when Mustafa Kemal Atatürk arrived in the Black Sea province of Samsun from Istanbul to organize the war that saw the remnants of the Ottoman Empire transformed into modern Turkey four years later.

Atatürk dedicated May 19 to the youth of the Turkish nation as Youth and Sports Day, a national holiday that sees young people stage sporting and cultural activities and official ceremonies organized across the nation.

However, traditional celebrations will this year be replaced with those conducted from home under a four-day curfew in some cities due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Youth and Sports Ministry plans to bring the joy and celebrations to houses with live television broadcasts this year.

National athletes gathering in the facilities of the ministry all over the country will sing the Turkish National Anthem at 19:19 on the 101st anniversary of May 19.

Turkey’s flagship carrier Turkish Airlines will make a historical flight from Istanbul to Samsun, where the National Struggle began.

Turkish Airlines has created commemorative tickets for those wanting to board the “TK1919,” in reference to the beginning of the national struggle, with people signing up for the event exceeding 2.5 million so far.

Air Sports Federation of Turkey will organize demonstrations within the scope of air sports celebrations.

More than 500 athletes in gyrocopter, model aircraft, paramotor, paragliding and sailing wing branches will participate in the events to be held in many cities.

Meanwhile, two athletes in the Black Sea province of Artvin, one skydiver and the other a paragliding pilot, celebrated May 19 with a special show in the air.

Athletes Cengiz Koçak and Ferdi Toy planned a flight between the biggest Atatürk statue in the country in Atatepe and the Turkish flag next to it.

The athletes, who climbed Genya Mountain at an altitude of 2,000 meters, jumped from there with the parachute used by Ferdi Toy.

At one point, Koçak left the parachute and began to fly with a wingsuit between the Atatürk statue and the Turkish flag, completing his flight of about 1 kilometer by landing on the edge of the Çoruh River.

Similarly, in the Mediterranean province of Burdur, paragliders celebrated the national day by flying with a Turkish flag over Lake Salda, which has been reputed as “Turkey’s Maldives.”

In Ankara, Turkey’s Ice Skating Federation staff drew a map of the country with ice skates to mark the national day.

The video of it was shared on the federation’s social media account.

“The sun, born 101 years ago, still warms us. My enthusiasm is as big as my feast. Happy May 19 Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day,” it said in the post.

Bandırma,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

    Elderly man living in cave due to love for nature in Turkey’s Mersin

  2. Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

    Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

  3. Road safety measures for summer unveiled

    Road safety measures for summer unveiled

  4. Rear Admiral Cihat Yaycı resings

    Rear Admiral Cihat Yaycı resings

  5. Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety

    Turkey in phone diplomacy to assure 70 countries of its tourism safety
Recommended
Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan

Four-day lockdown to be imposed, starting on May 23: Erdoğan
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone

Turkish, Russian leaders discuss coronavirus on phone
Cities see record high temperatures

Cities see record high temperatures
Top court receives nearly 267,000 individual applications

Top court receives nearly 267,000 individual applications
Turkey condemns vandalism in German mosque

Turkey condemns vandalism in German mosque
Turkey needs political ethics law: CHP leader

Turkey needs political ethics law: CHP leader
WORLD Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlords forces

Libyan army retakes key airbase from warlord's forces

Libya’s army on May 18 retook Al-Watiya airbase occupied by warlord Khalifa Haftar's militias, a key airbase now back under government control after some six years under putschist forces.
ECONOMY Turkey’s credit stock reaches $441 bln in first quarter

Turkey’s credit stock reaches $441 bln in first quarter

The cash loans in Turkey increased 14 percent in the first quarter hitting as high as 3.02 trillion Turkish Liras ($441 billion), according to the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) on May 18.
SPORTS Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

Federation reiterates decision to resume Turkish football in June

The plan to restart the professional football leagues in Turkey on June 12 will be implemented, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief Nihat Özdemir has insisted.