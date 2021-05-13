Erdoğan calls on int'l community to stop Israel's 'despicable attacks'

ANKARA

Israel’s actions violate basic human rights and so must be brought to an immediate halt, said Turkey’s president late on May 12.

Turkey demands the “despicable attacks on [Jerusalem’s] Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslims be stopped immediately,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter.

Decrying Israel’s actions as “violating decisions by humanity’s common organizations, fundamental human rights, international law, and all human values,” Erdoğan said: “It is the duty of every single Muslim to protect the honor, glory and dignity of the holy city of Jerusalem.”

If the U.N. Security Council fails to stop Israel with immediate and effective measures, this confirms that the international system is broken, said Erdoğan, reiterating his critique of the UN Security Council and its five permanent unrepresentative members, saying: “The world is bigger than five.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on May 13 that Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's attacks in Gaza, while criticizing world powers for condemning violence without acting.

"What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"There are decisions taken repeatedly at the United Nations, there are condemnations. But unfortunately, no result has been obtained, because a clear stance is not displayed."

Oktay said Muslims had a responsibility to act.

"Everyone who does not display a clear stance against this are a party to this torment," Oktay said.

"Unfortunately, when we look at the Muslim countries that do not display this unity and togetherness, everyone there who do not display a clear stance is a party to this."

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 12 discussed the situation in Palestine during separate phone talks with his Kuwaiti and Zambian counterparts.

Çavuşoğlu addressed the latest developments with Kuwaiti Minister of State for Foreign and Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Nasir al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, said a source, who asked not to be named due to media restrictions.

During their talk, Çavuşoğlu and Zambian Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji tackled the Palestine tensions.

Also, Çavuşoğlu conveyed his condolences for the death of Joseph Chilengi, Zambia's Ambassador to Turkish capital Ankara.

He also called Chilengi’s family and expressed his condolences to them.