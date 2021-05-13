Erdoğan calls on int'l community to stop Israel's 'despicable attacks'

  • May 13 2021 09:20:00

Erdoğan calls on int'l community to stop Israel's 'despicable attacks'

ANKARA
Erdoğan calls on intl community to stop Israels despicable attacks

Israel’s actions violate basic human rights and so must be brought to an immediate halt, said Turkey’s president late on May 12. 

Turkey demands the “despicable attacks on [Jerusalem’s] Al-Aqsa Mosque and Muslims be stopped immediately,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Twitter. 

Decrying Israel’s actions as “violating decisions by humanity’s common organizations, fundamental human rights, international law, and all human values,” Erdoğan said: “It is the duty of every single Muslim to protect the honor, glory and dignity of the holy city of Jerusalem.”

If the U.N. Security Council fails to stop Israel with immediate and effective measures, this confirms that the international system is broken, said Erdoğan, reiterating his critique of the UN Security Council and its five permanent unrepresentative members, saying: “The world is bigger than five.”

Meanwhile, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on May 13 that Muslim countries must show a united and clear stance over Israel's attacks in Gaza, while criticizing world powers for condemning violence without acting.

"What we desire is that active measures are taken," Oktay told reporters after morning prayers marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

"There are decisions taken repeatedly at the United Nations, there are condemnations. But unfortunately, no result has been obtained, because a clear stance is not displayed."

Oktay said Muslims had a responsibility to act.

"Everyone who does not display a clear stance against this are a party to this torment," Oktay said.

"Unfortunately, when we look at the Muslim countries that do not display this unity and togetherness, everyone there who do not display a clear stance is a party to this."

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on May 12 discussed the situation in Palestine during separate phone talks with his Kuwaiti and Zambian counterparts.  

Çavuşoğlu addressed the latest developments with Kuwaiti Minister of State for Foreign and Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Ahmed Nasir al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, said a source, who asked not to be named due to media restrictions. 

During their talk, Çavuşoğlu and Zambian Foreign Minister Joseph Malanji tackled the Palestine tensions.

Also, Çavuşoğlu conveyed his condolences for the death of Joseph Chilengi, Zambia's Ambassador to Turkish capital Ankara.

He also called Chilengi’s family and expressed his condolences to them.

WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

    Turkey to ease COVID-19 restrictions post-Eid holiday

  2. Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

    Turkey introduces vaccine ID card to its citizens

  3. Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

    Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'

  4. Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

    Sinovac provides license to Turkey to produce its vaccines

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 43,821 as daily cases hit 13,029
Recommended
Turkey extends condolences to Zambia over Ankara envoys death

Turkey extends condolences to Zambia over Ankara envoy's death
Turkey determined to ensure peace in Syria: Defense minister

Turkey determined to ensure peace in Syria: Defense minister
Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit

Ankara readying for Erdoğan-Biden meeting at NATO summit
Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine

Erdoğan, Putin discuss latest developments in Palestine
Turkey, Saudi Arabia to have further dialogue: Turkish FM

Turkey, Saudi Arabia to have further dialogue: Turkish FM
Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks self-defense

Turkey slams US for calling Israeli attacks 'self-defense'
WORLD Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

Panic buying shuts down US gas stations as pipelines begin to reopen

The major U.S. pipeline network forced offline by a cyber attack began to reopen on May 12, its operator said, after a five-day shutdown prompted motorists to frantically stock up on gasoline and some gas stations on the U.S. east coast to close.
ECONOMY More than 50 pct of Turkeys installed capacity is from renewables: Minister

More than 50 pct of Turkey's installed capacity is from renewables: Minister  

Turkey's installed power capacity reached almost 100 thousand megawatts, more than half of which comes from renewable energy resources, said Fatih Dönmez, Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister on May 12.

SPORTS Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women team up to encourage women’s football in Turkey

Two young women, 14-year-old Ela Demiral from Istanbul and 17-year-old Olivia Rose Auffarth from the U.S. state of New York, have started a project called “Goal to Future” to improve women’s football in Turkey.