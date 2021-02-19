Turkey begins vaccinating convicts, detainees

  • February 19 2021 09:07:56

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced on Feb. 18 that COVID-19 vaccines have begun being administered to detainees and convicts at penal institutions. 

The General Directorate of Prisons and Detention Houses (CTE) said in a statement they are protecting the health of detainees, convicts and personnel at the maximum level without disrupting the execution of services in accordance with the advice of the Health Ministry and Scientific Advisory Board.

The statement said the necessary planning and arrangements were made for the vaccination process of the convicts and detainees.

It said contact with the outside and inside was reduced to a minimum at 372 penal institutions thanks to efforts by personnel to apply COVID-19 precautions with maximum care.

The statement added that currently 55 out of 372 penal institutions have a total of 240 positive cases, two of whom are in intensive care, while 33 are being treated at hospitals.

On Jan. 14, Turkey began a mass COVID-vaccination campaign starting with health care workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

