Turkey announces new virus measures amid case surge

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Sept. 7 announced strict new measures to fight the novel coronavirus, as the daily infection numbers in the country recently crossed 1,000 and beyond.

“In all provinces, no standing passengers in public transportation will be allowed,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said after an over four-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Cafes and restaurants will also be subject to stricter inspections, he added.

On the new school year, Erdoğan said: “We will continue education with a system where we will do both face-to-face and remote education, taking into account the conditions of the epidemic.”

Turkey will open schools to education, starting with pre-school and first grade primary school students, according to the preference of individual families, he added.