Troy Museum gets European Museum Academy award

ÇANAKKALE

Turkey’s Troy Museum has been deemed worthy of the European Museum Academy Special Award.

Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 19 that the museum, in the northwestern Çanakkale province, also received the 2020 European Museum of the Year Special Appreciation Award.

Troy Museum is the first Turkish museum granted special awards of both the European Museum of the Year and the European Museum Academy.

The Museum of Troy is located next to the Troy archeological site, one of the most famous ancient sites in the world, with 4,000 years of history. Within the borders of Tevfikiye village in the city center, the museum covers 12,750 square meters of indoor space with 3,000 square meters of exhibition halls.

Troy was immortalized by the ancient Greek poet Homer in his epic The Iliad, telling the story of the last year of the decade-long Trojan War.





