Trabzonspor signs Brazilian midfielder Flavio

  • August 23 2020 10:38:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish club Trabzonspor on Aug. 22 confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Flavio Medeiros da Silva.

Flavio will play for the club until 2024 and earn €750,000 (about $885,000) per year, the club said in a statement on the Borsa Istanbul’s Public Disclosure Platform.

He will move to Turkey from Brazilian side Bahia for a transfer fee of €1.2 million ($1.4 million).

The 24-year-old has also played for Brazilian clubs Vitoria and Santo Andre and Portuguese team Boavista.

The defensive midfielder had six assists in 61 games for Bahia.

Trabzonspor finished the 2019-20 Turkish Super Lig season in second spot with 65 points.

