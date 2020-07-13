Three detained over Heybeliada forest fire

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Three suspects have been detained in Turkey as part of a probe into a forest fire that broke out on one of the Princes' Islands off the coast of Istanbul, authorities said on July 12.

Following inspections at the site of the fire, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

"We survived this fire with minimum damage of around five hectares [12.3 acres]," he said.

"The fire was brought under control at 19.45 [1745GMT]. Cooling efforts continue," said Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

Forest teams first responded at 17.36 (1536GMT) to the fire, which broke out at 17.33 (1533GMT), noted Yerlikaya, adding he was personally making his way to the island.

At least six helicopters, two planes and 21 water trucks were deployed to battle the fire, including 17 from neighboring provinces.

Residents with training in firefighting were also called to aid extinguishing efforts by the Adalar Municipality.

Flames erupted at two different points in forested areas on Heybeliada, according to the provincial governor's office.

"To extinguish the fire, three helicopters and two fire extinguishers were sent from adjacent provinces by the Agriculture and Forestry Minister," it said, adding that a "wide-scale investigation" had been launched into the incident.

Heybeliada is one of the four Princes' Islands in the Marmara Sea and the second-largest among Büyükada, Burgazada and Kınalıada, famed for their natural forests.