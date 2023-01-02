Strike kills dozens Russian troops in eastern Ukraine: Moscow

MOSCOW

A Ukrainian strike on a complex in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Makiivka killed 63 Russian troops, the Russian defence ministry announced on Monday.

"As a result of a strike by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Without claiming the strike, Ukraine's military said nearly 400 Russian troops were killed in Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled part of the eastern region of Donetsk.