Storm set to batter Marmara region

  • November 29 2021 07:00:00

Storm set to batter Marmara region

ISTANBUL
Storm set to batter Marmara region

The Meteorological Service has issued a storm warning for several provinces in Turkey’s Marmara region.

The strong wind is expected to hit the provinces of Istanbul, Edirne, Kırklareli, Tekirdağ, Kocaeli, Sakarya and Yalova starting this morning.

The wind is likely to reach between 70 kilometers per hour (kph)and 110 kilometers per hour, according to the Meteorological Service’s Early Warning Center, noting that the storm may cause damage to buildings’ roofs and topple trees.

It also said the expected storm may disrupt transport.

In Istanbul, due to strong wind large waves as high as three meters were already battering the seashore in the Caddebostan neighborhood on the city’s Asian side.

The Istanbul Municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) warned that strong southwesterly winds, up to 90 kph, is expected to hit the country’s largest city and adversely affect transport.

Temperature in the city will drop below 10 degrees Celsius tomorrow night after hitting around 20 degrees Celsius yesterday, said Professor Orhan Şen, a meteorologist.

He also said snowfall is likely later this week in the provinces in Central Anatolia, including Ankara.

Local authorities in the western province of İzmir also issued a warning against heavy rain and strong wind while the Governor’s Office in Ankara cautioned the residents in the capital against heavy shower and wind.

The bad weather conditions are likely to affect Ankara until tomorrow, according to statement from the Governor’s Office.

Ferry services between Gökçeada and Kabatepe and between Bozcaada and Geyikli scheduled for today have been cancelled because of the storm, affecting parts of the western province of Çanakkale.

In the northwestern province of Bursa on Nov. 27, strong wind toppled trees which caused damage to vehicles while the wall of an idle building collapsed.

The Serik district of the province of Antalya, on the Mediterranean coast, received 221 kilograms of rain in just 24 hours. The heavy rain in the district started on Nov. 27. Due to flooding, 14 workers were stranded in a warehouse in the district’s Kökez neighborhood. The workers were rescued by units from the local municipality and the fire department.

meteorology,

ARTS & LIFE Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter

Turkey’s last dancing bear dies in animal shelter
MOST POPULAR

  1. Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

    Fraud ‘professor’ uses name similarity in scientific articles

  2. Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

    Demand rising to adopt Istanbul’s famous stray dog ‘Boji’

  3. Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

    Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

  4. Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

    Experts urge calm but caution over new COVID strain

  5. Istanbul's oldest tree attracts attention

    Istanbul's oldest tree attracts attention
Recommended
Turkey builds ‘new city’ in Idlib for displaced Syrians

Turkey builds ‘new city’ in Idlib for displaced Syrians
Historic caves on way to become tourism hub

Historic caves on way to become tourism hub
Foreign caregivers become harder to find due to pandemic

Foreign caregivers become harder to find due to pandemic
Coast Guard rescues 100 irregular migrants at sea

Coast Guard rescues 100 irregular migrants at sea
Academic features challenging lives of women in book

Academic features challenging lives of women in book
Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan

Afghan economy needs to be revived to prevent refugee crisis: Erdoğan
WORLD Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

Britain snubbed as France hosts Channel migration talks

France hosts a meeting of European ministers on Nov. 28 to discuss ways to stop migrants crossing the Channel in dinghies, but without Britain, which has been excluded following a row last week.

ECONOMY Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

Turkey to increase trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 bln: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that Turkey aims to increase its trade volume with Turkmenistan to $5 billion while also seeking ways to increase cooperation in bilateral relations.

SPORTS Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Dinçel wins gold in seniors’ taekwondo

Turkish athlete Merve Dinçel has won a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Women’s Open Championships held in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.