Sivasspor end Galatasaray's 8-game winning streak

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency

Two Turkish Süper Lig title contenders met on March 8 as Demir Grup Sivasspor ended reigning champs Galatasaray's eight-game winning streak.

In an away game in week 25 of the Turkish top-tier football league, Galatasaray drew Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-2 on March 8.

Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, while Galatasaray responded with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao in the 14th minute and Algerian right-winger Sofiane Feghouli in the 37th.

In the second half, Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç's goal in the 59th minute brought one point for home team Sivasspor.

Galatasaray and Sivasspor have 49 points each, three points behind the top spot.

Medipol Başakşehir stood atop the Turkish Süper Lig with 52 points.

Başakşehir, with 52 points, are followed by Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Sivasspor with 49 points each.