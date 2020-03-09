Sivasspor end Galatasaray's 8-game winning streak

  • March 09 2020 10:00:00

Sivasspor end Galatasaray's 8-game winning streak

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Sivasspor end Galatasarays 8-game winning streak

AA Photo

Two Turkish Süper Lig title contenders met on March 8 as Demir Grup Sivasspor ended reigning champs Galatasaray's eight-game winning streak.  

In an away game in week 25 of the Turkish top-tier football league, Galatasaray drew Demir Grup Sivasspor 2-2 on March 8.

Sivasspor's Hakan Arslan scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, while Galatasaray responded with Colombian striker Radamel Falcao in the 14th minute and Algerian right-winger Sofiane Feghouli in the 37th.

In the second half, Turkish midfielder Emre Kılınç's goal in the 59th minute brought one point for home team Sivasspor.

Galatasaray and Sivasspor have 49 points each, three points behind the top spot.  

Medipol Başakşehir stood atop the Turkish Süper Lig with 52 points. 

Başakşehir, with 52 points, are followed by Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Sivasspor with 49 points each.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

    Turkey to stop migrants from risky sea crossings

  2. Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

    Digs unearth riches of Istanbul's 'Land of the Blind'

  3. Joint patrols in Idlib to start on March 15: Defense minister

    Joint patrols in Idlib to start on March 15: Defense minister

  4. Conservation focus in Göbeklitepe, archaeologists say

    Conservation focus in Göbeklitepe, archaeologists say

  5. Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure

    Greek Cypriot police use tear gas at bicommunal protest against crossing closure
Recommended
EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes Larkin named MVP for sixth time

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes' Larkin named MVP for sixth time
Turkey rejects Arab Leagues baseless claims

Turkey rejects Arab League's baseless claims
Turkish Süper Lig: Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1

Turkish Süper Lig: Beşiktaş beat Ankaragücü 2-1
Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Turkish Cup semis
Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run

Fenerbahçe parts ways with coach Yanal after dismal run
Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league

Galatasaray ease past Gençlerbirliği in Turkish league
WORLD On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on March 8, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sanders.

ECONOMY Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

Turkish-made patrol plane boosts naval air defense

Turkey continues to use a domestically-built maritime patrol aircraft in missions from the Black Sea to the Aegean and from the Eastern Mediterranean to the Libyan coast. 
SPORTS Sivasspor end Galatasarays 8-game winning streak

Sivasspor end Galatasaray's 8-game winning streak

Two Turkish Süper Lig title contenders met on March 8 as Demir Grup Sivasspor ended reigning champs Galatasaray's eight-game winning streak.  