Shooting in Vienna, ’apparent’ terror attack: Minister

VIENNA- Agence France-Presse

Austrian Interior Minster Karl Nehammer said late on Oct. 2 that a shooting in central Vienna near a major synagogue appeared to be a terrorist attack and was ongoing.

"It appears to be a terror attack" with several people injured and several attackers involved, Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF.

Frequent sirens could be heard in central Vienna as emergency services responded to the incident.