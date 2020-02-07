Search and rescue suspended at Turkey avalanche site

VAN

AA Photo

Search and rescue efforts were suspended late on Feb. 6 at the site of two avalanches in eastern Turkey that killed at least 41 people, according to officials.

Van Governorate said rescue efforts will resume for a firefighter after an evaluation of weather and other conditions are completed Friday.

“Search and rescue activities will start after the evaluation of the technical committee on Feb. 7 with the daylight,” it said in a statement.

“In the avalanche zone, where we reached three dead bodies today, professional teams will work to reach one firefighter who is considered to be under the avalanche,” the statement added.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 75 people were injured as search and rescue efforts continue.

The first avalanche buried a minibus in the Bahçesaray district of Van province on Feb. 4.

A second avalanche struck a vehicle that was on a search and rescue mission on Feb. 5.