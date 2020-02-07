Search and rescue suspended at Turkey avalanche site

  • February 07 2020 10:24:55

Search and rescue suspended at Turkey avalanche site

VAN
Search and rescue suspended at Turkey avalanche site

AA Photo

Search and rescue efforts were suspended late on Feb. 6 at the site of two avalanches in eastern Turkey that killed at least 41 people, according to officials.

Van Governorate said rescue efforts will resume for a firefighter after an evaluation of weather and other conditions are completed Friday.

“Search and rescue activities will start after the evaluation of the technical committee on Feb. 7 with the daylight,” it said in a statement.

“In the avalanche zone, where we reached three dead bodies today, professional teams will work to reach one firefighter who is considered to be under the avalanche,” the statement added.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said 75 people were injured as search and rescue efforts continue.

The first avalanche buried a minibus in the Bahçesaray district of Van province on Feb. 4.

Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41
Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

A second avalanche struck a vehicle that was on a search and rescue mission on Feb. 5.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

    President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

  2. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  3. Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

    Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

  4. Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

    Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

  5. Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41

    Death toll from two avalanches rises to 41
Recommended
Football fans watch game while barbecuing on van

Football fans watch game while barbecuing on van
Turkish mans self-imposed quarantine continues

Turkish man's 'self-imposed quarantine' continues
Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries

Turkey rules out changing Idlib de-escalation zone boundaries
EU-Turkey relations: Op-ed

EU-Turkey relations: Op-ed
President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

President Erdoğan slams former top commander over FETÖ remarks

Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed

Probe launched into plane crash in Istanbul after three killed
WORLD Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Australia celebrates as heavy rains dampen huge bushfires

Much of Australia's wildfire-ravaged east coast was drenched on Feb. 7 by the biggest rainfall in almost 20 years, dousing some of the most dangerous blazes and providing welcome relief to farmers battling an extended drought.   
ECONOMY Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Top Turkish business body expects higher growth in 2020

Turkish economy is projected to post higher growth this year, said the head of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD) on Feb. 6.  
SPORTS Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Anadolu Efes extend winning streak with Zalgiris defeat

Turkey's Anadolu Efes extended their winning streak to nine games in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague by beating Lithuanian team Zalgiris Kaunas 96-91 Feb. 6 in Istanbul.