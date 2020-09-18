Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

ANKARA

As the number of new coronavirus cases has spiked in Turkey, the Health Ministry’s Science Board is now recommending that people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients should stay under isolation for at least one week, daily Milliyet reported.

The isolation period for COVID-19 patients’ contacts will terminate if they show no symptoms and test negative at the end of this period.

The Health Ministry is also weighing the option of the introduction “smart bracelets” to prevent people from violating quarantine after flaws and shortcomings of the HES smartphone application emerged in enforcing quarantine.

HES, the acronym for “Hayat Eve Sığar” (Life Fits into Home), is a mobile application spearheaded by the Health Ministry that tracks the contraction of the COVID-19 virus.

Recently, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said some 140,000 people, who were supposed to be under quarantine, had been prevented from attempting to venture outside.

Koca also hinted that smart bracelets could be used against the quarantine violators.

“HES is a very functional tool in the disease management. We inspect whether people adhere to quarantine rules or not with this application. However, measures such as smart bracelets will be used for those acting irresponsibly and creating risks to the society,” he said.The death toll from the outbreak in Turkey rose to 7,315, with 66 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Some 43 percent of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology specialists have contracted COVID-19 at the institutions they work for, Milliyet reported, citing a recent survey.

More and more specialists are quitting jobs in the face of the heavier work burden, the survey also found.

Some 9 percent of those specialists resigned from their jobs, while another 14 percent retired, the survey showed.

According to the survey, 74.5 percent of the infectious diseases and clinical microbiology specialists are tasked with dealing with COVID-19 patients in emergency and regular wards whereas the corresponding figures for pulmonologists and internal medicine specialists are 63 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Around 81 percent of the specialists said they did not have any problems accessing personal protective equipment (PPE) and 80 percent said they easily accessed drugs used in treatment.