Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

  • September 18 2020 12:00:00

Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

ANKARA
Science Board recommends isolation for virus patients’ contacts

As the number of new coronavirus cases has spiked in Turkey, the Health Ministry’s Science Board is now recommending that people who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients should stay under isolation for at least one week, daily Milliyet reported.

The isolation period for COVID-19 patients’ contacts will terminate if they show no symptoms and test negative at the end of this period.

The Health Ministry is also weighing the option of the introduction “smart bracelets” to prevent people from violating quarantine after flaws and shortcomings of the HES smartphone application emerged in enforcing quarantine.

HES, the acronym for “Hayat Eve Sığar” (Life Fits into Home), is a mobile application spearheaded by the Health Ministry that tracks the contraction of the COVID-19 virus.

Recently, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said some 140,000 people, who were supposed to be under quarantine, had been prevented from attempting to venture outside.

Koca also hinted that smart bracelets could be used against the quarantine violators.

“HES is a very functional tool in the disease management. We inspect whether people adhere to quarantine rules or not with this application. However, measures such as smart bracelets will be used for those acting irresponsibly and creating risks to the society,” he said.The death toll from the outbreak in Turkey rose to 7,315, with 66 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.

Some 43 percent of infectious diseases and clinical microbiology specialists have contracted COVID-19 at the institutions they work for, Milliyet reported, citing a recent survey.

More and more specialists are quitting jobs in the face of the heavier work burden, the survey also found.

Some 9 percent of those specialists resigned from their jobs, while another 14 percent retired, the survey showed.

According to the survey, 74.5 percent of the infectious diseases and clinical microbiology specialists are tasked with dealing with COVID-19 patients in emergency and regular wards whereas the corresponding figures for pulmonologists and internal medicine specialists are 63 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Around 81 percent of the specialists said they did not have any problems accessing personal protective equipment (PPE) and 80 percent said they easily accessed drugs used in treatment.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

    Turkish singer arrested after beating up 67-year-old man

  2. President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

    President Erdoğan vows ‘Turkish model’ democracy

  3. Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

    Antalya to extend summer season with flocks of tourists

  4. Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

    Turkey expects EU to be impartial, Erdoğan tells European Council head

  5. The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance

    The coup in Mali and Turkey’s stance
Recommended
More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel

More details emerge in death of British tourist at Istanbul hotel
2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor

2021 to be metro year in Istanbul, says mayor
Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey holds naval exercise in Eastern Mediterranean
Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights

Constitutional Court rules retrial of former CHP MP Berberoğlu over breach of rights
Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece

Contact with Turkey restarted over east Med: Greece
Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers killed in terror attack in N Iraq

WORLD Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Sally leaves trail of destruction across Gulf Coast

Shellshocked residents were cleaning up on Sept. 17 after Hurricane Sally left a trail of destruction in U.S. coastal towns stretching from Alabama to the top of the Florida panhandle.   
ECONOMY External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

External assets hit $232.1 bln in July

Turkey's external assets stood at $232.1 billion at the end of July, falling 8.4% from the end of 2019, the Turkish Central Bank announced on Sept. 18. 
SPORTS Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Başakşehir, Galatasaray to clash in Turkish Süper Lig

Defending champion Başakşehir will be hosting title hopeful Galatasaray in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Sept. 20 in an early-season test for both sides.