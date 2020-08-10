Russia to resume flights to Turkey’s coastal resorts

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency on Aug 9 announced flights from the country to Turkey’s coastal resort destinations of Antalya, Dalaman, and Bodrum will resume on Aug. 10.

In a written statement, the agency noted that scheduled flights from the capital Moscow, the cities of St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul and British capital London had already started as of Aug. 1, reaching 128 flights in total so far.

Russia had suspended all international air traffic on March 27 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and is now implementing normalization efforts to ease precautions.

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines are among the companies to have flights from Russia to the Turkish coastal resorts of Antalya, Dalaman, and Bodrum, starting from Aug. 10.

Turkey remains the top vacation spot for Russian holidaymakers. Last year, nearly 7 million Russian tourists traveled to Turkey.