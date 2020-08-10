Russia to resume flights to Turkey’s coastal resorts

  • August 10 2020 09:02:00

Russia to resume flights to Turkey’s coastal resorts

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russia to resume flights to Turkey’s coastal resorts

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency on Aug 9 announced flights from the country to Turkey’s coastal resort destinations of Antalya, Dalaman, and Bodrum will resume on Aug. 10.

In a written statement, the agency noted that scheduled flights from the capital Moscow, the cities of St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don to the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul and British capital London had already started as of Aug. 1, reaching 128 flights in total so far.

Russia had suspended all international air traffic on March 27 in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19 and is now implementing normalization efforts to ease precautions.

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines and low-cost carrier Pegasus Airlines are among the companies to have flights from Russia to the Turkish coastal resorts of Antalya, Dalaman, and Bodrum, starting from Aug. 10.

Turkey remains the top vacation spot for Russian holidaymakers. Last year, nearly 7 million Russian tourists traveled to Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

    Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

  2. Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

    Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

  3. Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

    Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

  4. Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

    Sports commentator’s sexist remark sparks outrage

  5. Seven must-see ancient cities in Turkey

    Seven must-see ancient cities in Turkey
Recommended
Armored vehicle overturns, two police killed in SE Turkey

Armored vehicle overturns, two police killed in SE Turkey
TIKA delegation visits Turkish hospital in Lebanon

TIKA delegation visits Turkish hospital in Lebanon
Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med

Turkey issues Navtex to send seismic vessels to East Med
Turkey neutralized 83 terrorists in operations in N Iraq: Minister

Turkey neutralized 83 terrorists in operations in N Iraq: Minister
Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines

Erdoğan says Turkey 3rd in world in developing local vaccines
Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

Turkey says Greek-Egypt deal endorses Turkish thesis over maritime rights

WORLD Donors pledge nearly $300 million at Lebanon aid conference

Donors pledge nearly $300 million at Lebanon aid conference

Hospitals and schools, then shattered and bent water pipes, then the crater that once was Lebanon's port.

ECONOMY Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul introduces index-based circuit breaker

Borsa Istanbul has introduced an index-based circuit break function for the first time.

SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 